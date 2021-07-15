Andy Peck and his dad Drew Peck met their cousin, Jefferson County Register of Deeds Ed Stiner, during a East Tennessee research trip last October. Peck relatives are invited to Mossy Creek Station at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, July 24. A photo will made at 9:45 a.m. – SUBMITTED
Descendants of Adam and Elizabeth Sharkey Peck, who established Mossy Creek 233 years ago, will gather on Saturday, July 24 in concert with local book signings by Andy Peck, author/editor of a book series that explores the family’s history.
Peck will sign copies of his recently-published Ada’s Journal and Emma’s Letters: The Civil War Era Journal and Letters of Emma Peck, at a pair of local businesses. The first event will happen from 10 a.m. until noon at The Creek Downtown, on Old Andrew Johnson Highway on Jefferson City and an afternoon signing is slated for 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at New Market’s Lost Creek Mercantile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.