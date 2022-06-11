Phillips guilty of reckless homicide, endangerment

William David Phillips, 36, was found guilty of four counts of reckless homicide and two counts of reckless endangerment Saturday evening in the 2019 deaths of Sierra Cahoon, her son Nolan, the unborn child she was carrying and the vehicular assaults of Tillman Gunter and Katie McCord. The reckless verdicts were reduced from premeditated murder.
The jury of seven women and five men resumed deliberations today after three hours of discussion that came at the close of Friday afternoon’s closing arguments.
