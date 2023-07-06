Piedmont parades a growing tradition in the community

Kile Morgan and Brandi Hoffner have gotten what they wanted a few years ago. With community building, regular communication and a sense of Piedmont pride, they’ve created a twice per year tradition than features Independence Day and Christmas parades.
Tuesday’s gathering began at 9 a.m. on the grounds of 4 Corners Sales and Service/Environmental Division, which is bounded by Dumplin Valley Road and Highway 25/70. Some 20 minutes before the 10 a.m. start found the organizers shuffling automobiles to accommodate more participants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.