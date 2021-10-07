Plan for county building advances

These architect’s renderings show two sides of a proposed county office building that could be constructed near the Jefferson County Justice Center next year. One side is the Clerk’s office, featuring a drive-through, and the other is for the Election Commission, with a dedicated early voting center.
County Commission’s facilities committee agreed Monday to recommend the use of $210,000 in state local government grant funds for design/development work toward a proposed new county office building.
The committee’s plan is for the state Covid relief funds to stand in temporarily for federal funds while local officials await final guidelines regarding expenditures under the American Rescue Act, which is slated to provide $10.4 million in Jefferson County. The proposal goes before Commission’s budget committee next Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.