The Jefferson County Board of Zoning Appeals and Planning Commission heard more requests for variances than usual at the regular meetings last week.
Certified Public Accountant Michael Phagan represented owners Jerry and Joyce Shaver, asking for a front setback variance of 12 feet for a new building to be added to 25E Mini Storage, located at 367 Highway 25-32 in White Pine. The variance was approved and Planning Commission also approved the site plan for a building on the same property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.