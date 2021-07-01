Jefferson County Planning Commission approved a rezoning request for the first I-2 (industrial) property in the county during its June meeting.
According to the zoning resolution guide for Jefferson County, which contains amendments through March 31, 2017, I-2 property is an environmental district. “The intent of this district is to establish areas for heavy industrial activities that will minimize any adverse effects on neighboring property and the environment,” zoning regulations say. The minimum lot size for I-2 is five acres, and wider setbacks are required from the principal building.
