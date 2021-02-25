The Jefferson County Planning Commission met Tuesday night to review a final plat, a rezoning request, and release of a letter of credit.
Commissioners reviewed a rezoning request by Heath Ellis for property zoned A-1 to a R-R designation for his proposed development at Chestnut Hill Road, Dandridge. R-R stands for Rural Resort and is used for property on a lake. It allows for the following: Residential development, marinas, hotels, conference centers, equestrian facilities, and personal services for guests or residents. The Jefferson County Planning Commission will send the recommendation for approval to Jefferson County Commission for their April meeting.
