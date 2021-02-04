The Jefferson County Board of Zoning Appeals and Planning Commission held its first meeting of 2021 last week, approving two setback variances and reviewing three site plans.
Some in attendance expressed fond memories of the old Taylor Restaurant on Highway 25/70 East in Dandridge. It will be replaced by a new Kenny’s Market, approved by Planning Commissioners for Maruti Dada and Kenny Patel. The new market will also sell gas.
