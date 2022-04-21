Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department
The following charges are on file at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department. The law presumes that persons charged are innocent until, or unless proven guilty. Preliminary hearings are in General Sessions Court.
• Alondra Arreola, 22, Susan Drive, New Market, vandalism.
• Korey Andrew Johnson, 21, Embassy Drive, Morristown, failure to appear.
• Caleb Andrew Nash, 20, Bacon Road, Morristown, failure to appear.
• Clinton Howard Place, 50, Bogart Lane, Maryville, violation probation/parole.
• Zachary Louis Steele, 31, Reed School House Road, Sevierville, violation of probation.
• Candida Dawn Barrett, 46, Cleveland Road, Roseville, Georgia, failure to appear.
• Zachary Andrew Cheek, 26, Dock Lane, New Tazewell, possession Schedule II meth, possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Luke Parker Ford, 19, Park Lane, Sevierville, theft ($1000-$10,000), criminal conspiracy to commit theft of property.
• Tanee Suzanne Long, 35, Lincoln Ave, Morristown, no driver’s license.
• Calvin Tyler McIntyre, 21, Tammy Drive, Powell, theft of property over $10,000, reckless driving, failure to exercise due care, leaving scene of accident, no driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Emily Marie Shultz, 34, Kentweed Drive, Kodak, violation of probation, two counts failure to appear.
• Senca Charles Smith, 43, Lakeshore Drive, Bean Station, failure to appear.
• Dustin Travis Brown, 25, Leadvale Church Road, White Pine, violation probation/parole.
• Michael David Hall, 49, Leadvale Road, White Pine, violation probation/parole.
• Samantha Joyce Hiebsch, 39, Goddard Lane, Dandridge, fugitive from justice.
• Rhonda Lynn Langlois, 53, Wallace Way, Kodak, violation of probation.
• Christopher Lee Trivette, 34, Frist Avenue, Hampton, failure to appear.
• Roberta Catherine Candlish, 64, Mascot Road, Strawberry Plains, DUI, lane violation.
• James Mitchell Disney, 36, Bent Road, Kodak, failure to appear.
• Brandon Taylor Hunt, 26, East Ellis Street, Jefferson City, violation of probation.
• Joseph Carroll Justice, 37, Honey Suckle Road, Friendsville, violation of probation.
• Tiffany Ryan Simpson, 41, Bridle Way, White Pine, failure to appear.
• Joseph Conner Foster, 20, Old Parrottsville Highway, Parrottsville, DUI, violation implied consent law, lane violation, driving on revoked/suspended license.
• Pablo Pedro Garcia, 26, Ridge Way, White Pine, domestic assault.
• Bobby Allan Knowles, 49, Canton Hollow Road, Knoxville, simple possession of Schedule I drugs.
• Lance Miles Borchers-Vradenburg, 32, Snowbird Lane, Jefferson City, failure to appear, violation registration law, no proof of insurance, driving on expired license.
• Jonah Michael Rutherford, 21, Gray Fox Way, Strawberry Plains, four counts aggravated assault.
• Joseph John Andrews, Jr., 27, Woods View Circle, Kodak, failure to appear.
• Stephen Thomas Sands, 22, North Sizer Avenue, Jefferson City, violation probation/parole.
Jefferson City Police Department
The following charges are on file at the Jefferson City Police Department. The law presumes that persons charged are innocent until, or unless proven guilty. Preliminary hearings are in General Sessions Court.
• Nathaniel Dean Sauceman, 20, Goddard Lane, Dandridge, unlawful drug paraphernalia, DUI.
• Randall Dean Boling, 42, Squire Fox Road, Dandridge, possession Schedule II meth, possession Schedule I drugs, simple possession Schedule VI/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia.
• Tara Marie Jones, 49, Clay Court, Jefferson City, contributing to delinquency of a minor.
• Dwayne Anthony Tussing, 29, Brights Pike, Morristown, burglary, shoplifting – theft of property.
• Jason Allan Roberts, 23, no address given, criminal trespassing.
New Market Police Department
The following charges are on file at the New Market Police Department. The law presumes that persons charged are innocent until, or unless proven guilty. Preliminary hearings are in General Sessions Court.
• Robert Edward McDaniel, 21, East Mountcastle Street, Jefferson City, DUI.
• Carlos Ray McMillan, 59, Cottage Hill Circle, New Market, driving on revoked/suspended license, altering, falsifying or forging auto title.
• Wade Howard Dickens, 59, Circle Road, Corryton, driving on revoked/suspended license, improper lane change.
Dandridge Police Department
The following charges are on file at the Dandridge Police Department. The law presumes that persons charged are innocent until, or unless proven guilty. Preliminary hearings are in General Sessions Court.
• Candida Dawn Barrett, 46, Cleveland Road, Roseville, Georgia, fugitive from justice.
• Justin Allen Dodson, 33, Lockhart Road, Jefferson City, DUI, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession Schedule III drugs, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation implied consent law, unlawful drug paraphernalia.
• Anthony Eugene Lamb, 46, Panther Creek Road, Morristown, failure to appear, violation of probation.
White Pine Police Department
The following charges are on file at the White Pine Police Department. The law presumes that persons charged are innocent until, or unless proven guilty. Preliminary hearings are in General Sessions Court.
• Anthony Dale Fisher, 45, Melody Lane, White Pine, aggravated domestic assault.
• Daniel Amos Setzer, 32, Pheasant Way, Parrottsville, two counts criminal trespassing, theft of property over $500, vandalism.
• Jesse Edward Shropshire, 39, no address given, burglary, theft of property under $500.
• Brian Lance Pressey II, 22, Sherwood Drive, Morristown, disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing, driving on revoked/suspended license, two counts assault.
