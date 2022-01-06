Arrest follows armed threat
A White Pine man is charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly made threats with an assault rifle Saturday, sheriff’s reports say.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Mostly cloudy with periods of snow late. Some sleet may mix in. High 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 14F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: January 6, 2022 @ 11:31 am
Arrest follows armed threat
A White Pine man is charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly made threats with an assault rifle Saturday, sheriff’s reports say.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.