Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
A Knoxville woman is charged with drug peddling following a traffic stop in New Market early Thursday morning, sheriff’s reports say.
Deputy Lathe Daniels reported that 30 narcotic capsules, a digital scale, and other drug paraphernalia were seized.
Daniels stopped driver Nakeesha L. Presley, 35, of 1400 Hickey Road, for a traffic offense and she refused to give consent to search her vehicle. However, a check by Sgt. Tim Herzog’s canine partner indicated the presence of illegal drugs in the car, so the officer conducted a probable cause search.
The orange capsules, which appeared to be empty, were later identified as Gabapentin capsules, Daniels reported. Presley is charged with sale and delivery of a Schedule V controlled substance.
Pets rescued after home foreclosure
Animal control officers took five pets to the shelter after they were apparently abandoned at a house where a foreclosure was taking place, sheriff’s reports said last Wednesday.
Deputy Steve Norton reported that he took two dogs and three cats to the shelter and left traps to try and catch aother dog and several more cats. The pets had been left without food or water inside a Talbott residence.
Vintage Corvette damaged by fire
A recently-purchased sportscar was damaged by a fire that started while the new owner was driving it, deputies reported last Wednesday.
Deputy Ransom Douglas reported that Talbott Kansas Volunteer Fire Department was extinguishing the fire at Hinkle Road in Dandridge when he arrived at 4:50 a.m. Owner Jason Scalf of Dandridge told the deputy he had recently purchased the older model Chevrolet Corvette and was headed home when he heard a backfire and the engine caught fire. He tried to put it out, but the fire was too big.
Theft captured on video Monday
Investigators need the public’s assistance to identify the driver of a truck seen hauling away stolen building materials.
Construction materials valued at about $1,800 were reported stolen Monday by a homeowner on West Dumplin Valley Road in New Market. Decking boards, deck spindles, three rut guards, and other items are missing. Deputies are reviewing surveillance video footage showing a pick-up truck removing the items. The truck appears to be a blue four-door, and the theft is believed to have occurred at 12:55 p.m. If you can help, call Detective Chris Williamson at (865) 397-9411, extension 1107.
• Delbert Gleason of Dandridge reported the theft of the tailgate from his 2012 Ford F150 pick-up last last Wednesday. The tailgate is valued at $1,200.
• Carrie Green of McMinnville reported the theft of her dog from a friend’s home in Dandridge, sheriff’s report said Tuesday. Green reported that she left her chihuahua/shih tzu mix at a friend’s home while she was away. The friend reported that a green Nissan Sentra had pulled into his driveway, and the driver got out and took the pet, which is valued at $1,000.
• Furniture parts were stolen in a break-in at Dyer Royce Manufacturing in Dandridge, deputies reported Monday. Arm chair covers valued at just under $200 were taken.
