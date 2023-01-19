A driver was transported to University of Tennessee Medical Center following a head-on collision on Old Dandridge Pike Monday afternoon, troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol reported. The crash occurred at 1:15 p.m. at the Gobbler Road intersection when a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Tevin Hill, 19, entered the lane of travel of a 2010 Dodge Journey driven by Hannah Asbury, 29, the trooper’s preliminary report states. Asbury was transported to UT by Jefferson County Emergency Medical Service paramedics. A five-year-old passenger in her vehicle also received minor injuries, troopers reported. New Market Volunteer Firefighters responded and extricated both occupants of the Dodge Journey. – Submitted
