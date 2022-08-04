Pope-Bybee gets 25 years for husband’s murder

Julie Ann Pope-Bybee, 47, of 1707 Breezie Point Lane, Dandridge, appears in Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon to enter a guilty plea to second degree murder in the death of her husband. With her is Public Defender Rebecca Lee (left). – Steve Marion | The Standard Banner
A Dandridge woman was sentenced to 25 years Tuesday after pleading guilty to second degree murder and other charges in the 2021 death of her husband.
Julie Ann Pope-Bybee, 48, of 1707 Breezie Point Lane, must serve the entirety of the sentence, though it can be reduced by up to 15 percent through jail credits, Circuit Judge Duane Slone told the defendant during the hearing. Pope-Bybee admitted that she shot 50-year-old Rusty LeRoy Bybee, of the same address, multiple times in the early morning hours of April 16 and then concealed his body in a chicken coop on their property.
