Pot patch growing in plain view

Investigators work on removing lab samples from marijuana plants for TBI analysis following the discovery of a large pot patch Tuesday. They include Detectives Chris Williamson, Robert Thornton, Richard Collins, and Robbie McMahan, as well as Chief Deputy Ronny Coleman. – Steve Marion | The Standard Banner
Investigators chopped down an outdoor pot patch with a retro vibe Tuesday morning in White Pine.
Constable Eric Large noticed what appeared to be two large marijuana plants growing next to Highway 25E – and further investigation revealed a garden of about 35 plants with diameters up to eight or nine feet and heights to 12 feet. The plants were all well-tended, and charges are pending in the investigation, Sheriff Jeff Coffey said.
