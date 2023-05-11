Potts honored as JCHS ‘Community Patriot’

Former School Board Chair Anne Marie Potts was honored with the “Community Patriot Award” Tuesday night, during Jefferson County High’s Senior Salute program. Potts is congratulated by JCHS Principal Randy Rogers (left) and current School Board Chair Randall Bradley. – Dale Gentry | The Standard Banner
Longtime school board member Anne Marie Potts was presented the 2023 “Community Patriot Award” Tuesday night by Jefferson County High, for her long record of service to JCHS, and her suppport of local education.
The award was presented to open the Senior Salute program, honoring this year’s high school graduating class. held Tuesday evening at Carson-Newman University’s Holt Fieldhouse.
