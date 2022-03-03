Price, Mountain Motorsports, assist Dandridge Police

Owner Justin Price and Mountain Motorsports helped the Dandridge Police Department with a cash donation that helped provide officer body cameras and upgraded equipment for a new Polaris utility vehicle. With him (from left) are Officer Phil Batts, Chief Carson Williams, and Lt. Detective Kevin Bunch. – Steve Marion | The Standard Banner
The Dandridge Police Department had some key assistance when it came time to purchase a side-by-side all-terrain utility vehicle for events and operations that go “off-road.”
Dandridge native Justin Price is one of the owners of Mountain Motorsports, the country’s second-largest multi-line motorports franchise. He helped steer officers toward a machine that has turned out to be a perfect fit for the department — and then donated upgraded equipment for it.
