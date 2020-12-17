By Steve Marion – Staff WriterK-VA-T stores are “looking a ways down the road” with the purchase of a $1.1 million property near the intersection of Highways 11E and 92 in Jefferson City, President/CEO Steve Smith said last week.
“We don’t have any immediate plans for a new Food City store there,” Smith said, “but we’re preparing for the future. We think Jefferson City will continue to grow, and we’re proud to be part of that.”
