Budget Committee is including several new personnel positions in its general fund proposal in order to handle growth in various departments of county government.
The recommendations are part of a general fund recommendation that would use about $200,000 from fund balance, Mayor Mark Potts reported. Two of the new positions, in the environmental and building inspection offices, are the result of increased development activity. The addition of a new deputy property assessor position is also related to local growth, while new part-time positions in tourism, finance, and the election commission office are also aimed at handling an ever-increasing workload.
