Providence Clinic opens local office

Providence Clinic held ribbon-cutting ceremonies June 22, officially opening its Jefferson City office. Pictured from left are staff members Dr. Chasity Sellars; Torrie Campbell; Charla Olsen, FNP; Dr. Mike Dillard; Dr. Jeff Adams; Amy Sharp, FNP; and Andrea Acquaviva-Kimbrough, FNP. The new office is located at 530 West Old A.J. Highway, across from Jefferson Memorial Hospital. – Dale Gentry | The Standard Banner
A years-long dream of establishing a Jefferson County office officially came to fruition last Thursday for doctors Mike Dillard and Jeff Adams, with a ribbon-cutting marking the opening of Providence Clinic in New Market.
The new office, located across Old Andrew Johnson Highway from Jefferson Memorial Hospital, gives the two doctors and their staff the opportunity to serve more patients locally, with a convenient location.
