Ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held on Wednesday, January 24 for the new offices of Edward Jones Financial Adviser Bryon Purdom. Purdom will offer various types of financial plans tailored to investing needs from the office, located at 1404 South Sizer Avenue, Jefferson City. Pictured from left are Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce President Derrick Collins; Chamber Membership Coordinator Crystal Morgan; Dale Zimmerman; JuliaAnn Purdom; Laura Purdom; Mary Grace Purdom; office manager Joann Zimmerman; Bryon Purdom; Lilly Kate Purdom; Jefferson City Council members Sheila Purkey, Rocky Melton, and Ailene Combs. In back, from left, are Jefferson City Mayor Mitch Cain, Chamber member Julie Livesay, and Harrell Webb, Assistant Vice President of FirstBank. – STEVEN LLOYD | THE STANDARD BANNER
Bryan Purdom announces the opening of an Edward Jones office in Jefferson City at 1404 South Sizer Avenue, Suite E. Purdom has been previously been working with Financial Advisor Jason Good to serve investors throughout the Jefferson County area.
“I have really enjoyed working with Jason these past several months,” said Purdom, who recently moved into his new office. “I’ve had all the advantages of working with an experienced investment professional while getting to know local investors. This has been a tremendous opportunity to increase my investment knowledge and hone my customer service skills. I can’t thank Jason enough for all he has done for me, and I’m looking forward to opening my own office.”
