A state trooper and U.S. Marshal talk at the scene of a wreck Thursday in New Market, following a pursuit by Marshals and other law enforcement officers. A Sevierville man faces charges as a result of the pursuit. – DALE GENTRY | THE STANDARD BANNER
A Sevierville man faces charges following a wreck during a chase with law enforcement from outside Jefferson County last Thursday afternoon.
Jonathan J. Stansberry, 30, was taken to Jefferson Memorial Hospital for suspected minor injuries after the stolen vehicle he was driving was struck by a U.S. Marshals pick-up at the Highway 11E and Churchview Street intersection in New Market, Trooper Andrew Marotta reported.
