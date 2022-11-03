Raiders win state championship

Varsity and JV Team members pose with their nine trophies received during the state championship competition. State winners are wearing the first place medallions. Pictured in front, from left, are LTC(R) Greg Stephens, Marcus Berry, Abigail Tignor, Mollie Johnson, Gabby Newton, Abagail Merriman, Kalli Crespo, Whitley Kelley, Pressley Berger, Mackenzie Shoemaker, Breanna Nott, Mason Wright. In the back row, from left, are Logan Trent, Caleb Nance, Colton Byrd, Matthew Berry, Jason Newton, Liam Patterson, Emerson Ellison, Gavin Hayes, Adrian Labeach, Graham Horton, Daniel Peedin, Jesse Stapleton, Jackson Byrd, and Michael Johnson. – Submitted
For the first time in the history of the Army JROTC program at Jefferson County High School, the Raider Team brought home the state championship.
The competition took place at Soddy Daisy High School where the top schools in Tennessee and the Southeast Region went head-to-head in a grueling day of competition. When the dust settled, the Patriot Raiders took first place in five out of the six events, and second place in the sixth event with an overall first place in the Coed Division.
