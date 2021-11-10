Red Ribbon Week events held at Rush Strong School

Red Ribbon events concluded on Friday, October 29 at Rush Strong School with demonstrations from area Emergency Personnel. Red Ribbon Week is an alcohol, tobacco, and drug prevention awareness program held during October.
The students celebrated the month-long event with a final day in costume of choice. The school invited local law enforcement and emergency personnel for a show and tell. This year’s event had visits from the Knoxville Bomb Robot, demonstration of a truck rollover simulator the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department bomb-sniffing K-9, Jefferson County 911, and forensic expert Dr. Arthur Bohanan.
