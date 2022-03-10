Human remains located Saturday are those of 73-year-old Joe French Hall, a South Carolina resident missing since last May, Sheriff Jeff Coffey said yesterday.
Hall, a Jefferson County native who was living in Piedmont, S.C., had Alzheimer’s-related dementia when he wandered away from his family’s campsite on Upper Rhinehart Road in the Indian Creek area last May 30. He was the subject of a multi-agency intensive search involving special operations teams, helicopters, and police dogs, as well as the issuance of a TBI “Silver Alert,” but was never located despite weeks of combing the rugged terrain in the area.
