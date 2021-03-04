A repo man told deputies he doesn’t want to pursue charges after he was threatened at gunpoint during an assignment last Thursday.
The 24-year-old victim reported that he had been assigned to reposses a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu at a location in Dandridge. When he arrived at the address, he was confronted by a man who pointed a handgun at him and asked if he “really wanted to risk his life for a $250 repo.” The gunman gave him “four seconds” to leave the area or “he would kill him.”
