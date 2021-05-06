A developer has decided not to pursue a “Rural Resort” rezoning on Douglas Lake for an upscale condominium development.
Last month, County Commission postponed action on the proposed zoning change for a 50-plus acre tract off Chestnut Hill Road after questions were raised about fire protection. The proposal had also run into opposition from residents of the area, who said they fear a development would disburb their neighborhood and cause traffic, water run-off, and other problems.
