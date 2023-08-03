Responders learn from ‘active shooter’ drill

Deputy Mason Byrd of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department (foreground) and New Market Officer Patrick Nienast approach Henderson Hall at C-N after a report of an active shooter during Thursday’s drill. – Dale Gentry | The Standard Banner
An “active shooter” exercise at Carson-Newman University helped local first responders hone their skills and test emergency procedures last Thursday morning.
“We really appreciate the university’s cooperation and letting us use their campus,” said Jefferson City Fire Chief Lee Turner. “Overall it went very well, and we were also able to identify some areas to work on.”
