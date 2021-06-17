“Big Red Door” gala sponsor Janet Norton helps Owens Restaurant owner Jennifer Bates place shower gifts in an Isaiah 117 House gift box. The friends are part of a major push to make funding a temporary home for Jefferson County foster children a reality this year. – MARK BROWN | THE STANDARD BANNER
The Jefferson County Isaiah 117 House project is the focus of Owens Restaurant’s second annual community fundraiser. The effort’s success will be doubled by an anonymous local supporter who has committed to matching the amount raised, noted Jennifer Bates, who owns and operates the eatery.
“You know, this really is a least of these kind of thing,” said Bates of the transitional shelter for children taken when parental circumstances or other situations require removal for the juveniles’ safety.
