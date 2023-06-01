Retiring Old Glory

Scouts salute as Jefferson City firefighters light a pile of 500 or so flags Thursday evening behind the City Center. Scouts, with help from the VFW and other volunteers, held a flag retirement ceremony before properly disposing of the worn flags. – Dale Gentry | The Standard Banner
Over 500 worn and tattered flags, gathered over the past year from across the county, were destroyed Thursday in ceremonies conducted by the VFW and local Boy Scout troops.
“The only thing it says in the U.S. Flag Code about retiring a flag is to do it respectfully, preferably by burning,” said Troop 76 Scoutmaster Bill Ellis as he gave Scouts instructions about the ceremony.
