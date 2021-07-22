Jefferson City Senior Citizens are nearly finished with one side of their van, which is adorned with their own art work – rooted in the 1960s. The van will have its own unique art work on all four sides once the project is finished. – DALE GENTRY | THE STANDARD BANNER
Jefferson City Senior Center members have gone back to the 1960s with their latest project – adorning their white passenger van with artwork from their teen years.
The van was in need of a paint job when an idea came to Senior Center Director Rita Dearing. The seniors could paint it in 1960s motif as an outside activity. After getting approval from County Mayor Mark Potts, the project got started.
