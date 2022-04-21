The last couple of days of Eric Horton’s 580-mile journey may be the nicest.
Not necessarily because he’s in East Tennessee at one of the most beautiful times of year.
“More because it has rained 80 percent of the time — and it’s been cold too,” he said yesterday.
Under sunnier skies, Horton is expected to complete a bicycle ride across Tennessee — west to east — tomorrow afternoon in Kingsport. He started in Memphis on April 4.
He’s the Director of Veteran Services for Tennessee’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development, and his ride, called “Veterans Advantage: Cycle Across Tennessee,” is to bring attention to the benefits of hiring veterans and to highlight the services available to them through the state’s American Job Centers. He and other riders came through Jefferson County on Tuesday.
“Every veteran I’ve talked to agrees that the Job Centers are the best-kept secret,” he said. “Ninety percent of us don’t even know about them. That means veterans aren’t getting career advice and assistance that is available once we leave military service.”
Horton discovered his local Job Center when he retired from the United States Army in 2016 after more than 26 years of service.
“I had no idea about all the services that are out there for veterans. So when I took this position, I wanted to do something to get the word out. I was familiar with a similar bike ride in Iowa, so I decided that was the way to go.”
The way has been a little hillier than Iowa, however.
“No, I was wasn’t really a serious bicyclist when I started, but I did it anyway. I’ve only had one flat tire — on the first leg of the journey. Maybe it’s a good thing I didn’t know everything that could go wrong with the bike. I just took off and didn’t look back.”
The only day he’s taken away from the road was Easter, when he met up with his family for a celebration. They plan to celebrate again when he completes the ride this weekend.
Along the way, fellow veterans and bikers have joined him, sometimes as many as 20 at a time, sometimes only one or two. He has stopped at every American Job Center along the way, including the one in Dandridge.
Veterans interested in the AJC’s services can visit https://www.tn.gov/workforce/jobs-and-education/job-search1/find-local-american-job-center.html.
