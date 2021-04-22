The annual Ride the Plains benefit bicycle ride for Rush Strong School is this Saturday, April 24. Residents of Jefferson County are requested and encouraged to take precautions and pay extra attention to Saturday’s increase in bicycle traffic.
The route meanders through Strawberry Plains, New Market, Jefferson City and Talbott with a choice of five possible routes that range from 15 to 75 miles, depending on rider interest and ability levels.
