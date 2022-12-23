UPDATE From Appalachian Electric:
Per the direction of TVA, rolling blackouts have been terminated until further notice. Due to high winds and downed trees, some members may still experience outages, and our linemen will be outworking those as they occur throughout the system. Please conserve your energy use by dropping your thermostat a couple of degrees, delay using high-energy use appliances if possible, and keep lights off when not in use. We will continue to work with TVA to monitor any updates, and if any changes occur, we will keep you posted.
