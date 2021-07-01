A construction worker died in a fall from the roof an an airplane hanger in Dandridge last Thursday morning, sheriff’s reports say.
Wilmer Sadrac Vasquez-Ordonez, 18, of Pin Oak Drive, Sevierville, was killed in the 25 to 30-foot fall, Deputy Cynthia Breton reported. Breton and Chief Randy Poe were the first responders on the scene and performed CPR until paramedics with the Jefferson County Emergency Medical Service arrived. However, the victim showed no vital signs and was later pronounced dead.
