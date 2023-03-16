Dandridge Council agreed to offer the town administrator position to Chris Shockley Tuesday evening after current administrator Matt Rudder announced that he is leaving next month to take a position at the Sevier County mayor’s office.
Shockley, who has worked for the city since 2012, is currently the assistant town administrator and recreation director. Acting on motions from Council Members Jeff Depew and Marianne Reese, the Board asked Mayor George Gantte and City Attorney Jeff Greene to work on a proposed contract for Shockley, to be considered at next month’s meeting.
