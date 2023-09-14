One of four eighth grade girls will be crowned homecoming queen at Rush Strong School prior to Tuesday night's football game with Lincoln Heights. The crowning will take place at 5:30 p.m., prior to the 6 p.m. kickoff. Former Rush Strong homecoming queens will be presented at halftime of the game.

