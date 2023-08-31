Rush Strong Pharmacy now open in Strawberry Plains

Taking part in Thursday's ribbon-cutting for the new Rush Strong Pharmacy in Strawberry Plains were (from left) Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce CEO Michael Cole; Rebecca Trent, Pharmacy Manager; Jarrod Vick and Sonja Rutherford, owners; Sonja's daughter Lexie; Erika Benson, owner of His Hands Health Care; and Gabby Gagenheimer. – Shane Cook | The Standard Banner
Meeting the medical needs of the Strawberry Plains community was the motivation behind the establishment of Rush Strong Pharmacy, which celebrated its opening Thursday afternoon with ribbon-cutting ceremonies hosted by the Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce.
The Pharmacy, located inside His Hands Health Care clinic at 2706 West Highway 11-E, served its first customers on May 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.