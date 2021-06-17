June Dairy Month Chair Jackie Scarlett (right) receives a gallon of milk from Brant Stooksbury of Stooksbury Dairy Creamery – part of what the Creamery donated for Scarlett to give away at upcoming promotions at Food City and other locations. – DALE GENTRY | THE STANDARD BANNER
Jackie Scarlett is no stranger to dairy farms. The rising Jefferson County High junior grew up on the family farm in New Market where her dad, uncle and grandfather milked Holstein cows for decades.
She began showing dairy cows at the county fair “when I was old enough to walk,” and still keeps a show calf, even though the family dairy is now closed. If she were submitting a resume´ for the job of June Dairy Month Chair, she would be overqualified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.