Architects have added four classrooms to the proposed floorplan for a new Jefferson Elementary School, but School Board wants to get bids in hand for the Piedmont Elementary renovation before revisiting the issue.
Meeting last Thursday evening, the Board used $1.2 million in Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to provide a bonus for all employees who have stayed on the job despite the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. They are also recommending use of $202,850 from fund balance to replace aging high school band uniforms and instruments.
Board members offered no motions after architects with The Lewis Group presented an updated Jefferson Elementary floorplan that included four classrooms – two per wing – that had previously been cut to get the cost estimate under $20 million. The group appeared to agree with Chairman Anne Marie Potts, who said she believes they should focus on obtaining bids and securing funding for the Piedmont renovation first.
The Board has $10.6 million earmarked from ESSER for the Piedmont renovation, but their plan for a new Jefferson Elementary has stalled, with County Commission voting down a request for funding several times.
Architect Jerry Lewis said Piedmont drawings will be done in about a week, after which they will be submitted to the state fire marshal for approval before heading to bid. Architect Paul McCall, also with The Lewis Group, added that bids are currently slated to be awarded April 21, with construction to begin June 1.
“We have no choice,” Board member Bill Jarnigan said of adding four classrooms to the Jefferson plan. “Have you seen all the houses going up in Jeferson City?”
Last month, Director of Schools Dr. Shane Johnston reported that the earliest Jefferson Elementary plan presented to the Board was about 96,000 square feet. That was trimmed to 87,000 and then to 77,000 in order to bring the proposal in at $19.9 million.
Asked by Board member Randall Bradley if the core capacity in the current floorplan can handle the additional classrooms, architect Todd Brang said the cafeteria, which has seating for 204, was actually enlarged during the process, but gym seating was reduced by about 100.
The Board’s construction manager, Skanska, will provide an updated cost estimate if the decision is made to include the four classrooms.
Late last year, the Board was unanimous in its approval of the Piedmont renovation after architects found a way to expand art, music, and physical education space in the plan. The renovation will also includes new flooring, a new roof, a new heating and air system, and updates for any building envelope issues such as windows and doors. The design adds a dedicated space for bus arrival and drop-off with an canopy, as well as plans to replace ceiling tiles, soffits, gutters/downspouts, and electrical receptacles. New interior finishes and ADA compliance are also included.
A 2019 facilities study found that Jefferson Elementary is in the worst shape of all local schools, and Piedmont is second most in need of attention.
Bonus approved
The group unanimously approved motions from Board members Jarnigan and Maurice Solomon to use $1.2 million in ESSER funds to provide an employee bonus. Staff currently estimates that the bonus will be $800 for full-time employees, $400 for part-time, and $200 for substitute teachers who work at least 10 days by the end of the term in May. The bonuses are subject to federal tax withholding. Full and part-time employees are expected to receive the bonuses on their April paychecks, while substitute teachers would receive theirs in June. Bradley asked for a list of employees who retired in December so they may be considered for bonuses from a different funding source.
The school system will receive a total of about $22 million in ESSER funds.
The allocation for band uniforms and instruments, which was approved Monday evening by County Commission, received a favorable recommendation after motions from Board members Solomon and Potts. Board members Jarnigan and Danny Martin voted against the move. Jarnigan explained that he supports the marching band, but questioned using fund balance for the purchase because it could set a precedent that could lead to other requests the Board may not be able to fund.
Those in favor of the move wanted to go ahead with it so the band can have new uniforms in time for next season. The uniforms haven’t been replaced since 2009.
The policy committee is working a new plan for a grant fund that will be part of the school system’s annual budget. School organizations would be able to apply for funding from it to help with their projects, and it’s possible the grant fund could reimburse fund balance for the band expenditure, Board members said.
Other items
In other action and discussion Thursday, the Board:
• Heard a report from Johnston that the newly-proposed state funding plan appears to address all the issues raised by the Board in a resolution last month. The proposal, which sets a per-student spending amount and then adds “weights” based on student needs and performance, appears to many to be a step toward vouchers, which has public education advocates “nervous,” said Johnston. But it does have the potential to increase state funding for the local system, which is “appreciated.” The proposal was expected to make it to the House floor for discussion this week.
• Heard a report from Potts that approval of a contact for Dr. Tommy Arnold, who was selected as the new director of schools last month, will be ready for a Board vote next month. The Board’s attorney recommends a suspension of the rules prior to the vote because a search was not conducted before selecting Arnold, Potts said. Johnston said he has submitted his resignation letter, which gives the transition day as July 1.
• Approved plans for Rush Strong School to be rented as the location for a District 6 Commission candidate meet-and-greet event.
• Heard a request from Board member Solomon for a proposed contract to be drawn up that would lease the fair grounds property two weekends per month to Rocking P Youth Farms Rodeo for non-profit agriculture and rodeo events. Addressing the Board earlier, Doug Peals of Rocking P said the events are aimed at getting kids ages four to 19 involved in agriculture. He said the lease could be cancelled if plans to build a new Jefferson Elementary on the property proceed. Currently, the Board has no contact with the Fair Association. Representatives of the Association have asked the Board to reconsider the fairgrounds contract, but no action has been taken.
