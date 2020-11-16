A spike in Covid-19 cases and quarantines in the Jefferson County Schools has led administrators to add three more “distance learning” days to the calendar.
Director of Schools Dr. Shane Johnston announced Sunday that Wednesday through Friday, November 18-20, will be distance learning days for all students in the system. Students are still expected to complete lessons at home, but do not report to school. Johnston said parents/students will receive a call Monday evening with details about the plans.
