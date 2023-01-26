Schools get Library of Congress books

Jefferson Elementary students show off some of the books they received last Wednesday from the Library of Congress. From left are fourth graders Jaxson Watson, Caleb Adkins, Riley Hale, Jaylin Jacks, Braylee Partin and Kamiyah Moore. With them (in back) are librarian Melissa Hale, First District Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger, and Principal Craig Day (right). – Dale Gentry | The Standard Banner
First District U.S. Representative Diana Harshbarger visited two elementary schools in Jefferson County last week to deliver books from the Library of Congress.
In partnership with the U.S. Library of Congress Surplus Books Program, Harshbarger’s office obtained books for White Pine and Jefferson elementary schools. They are among the 91 schools and other qualifying organizations that have signed up to receive books from her office to help support their learning needs.
