Schools just keep getting ‘smarter’

Fourth grader Everly Monroe (left) and third grader Avery Etherton pause from working on their computers at Mt. Horeb Elementary School last week. Every student in the Jefferson County School System now has their own computer. – Dale Gentry | The Standard Banner
The 1999 edition of "Community" profiled Talbott Elementary’s fifth grade, the first “totally technology-oriented classroom” in the county.
Photos show students in a circle of black-and-white monitors and jotting down their thoughts on “portable computers.” They had used “video conferencing” to talk with scientists, artists, and writers about their projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.