Jefferson County Schools have received over $48,000 in Perkins Reserve Grant money to support its career and technical education program.
Jefferson was one of 38 school districts across to earn a portion of the $2 million awarded in Tennessee. The $48,066.97 received by local schools will go to fund a CTE Camp for Middle School Exploration, and accessibility to high demand industry credentials and instructional materials during the 2021-22 school year.
