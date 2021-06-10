An intensive ground search has been called off more than a week afer the disappearance of a South Carolina man from his family’s campsite in the Indian Creek area.
Sheriff Jeff Coffey said divers from the Morristown Rescue Squad checked several ponds in the area, and detectives traveled to 73-year-old Joe French Hall’s community in South Carolina to search for leads in case he might have obtained a ride there. Their efforts, and those of dozens of searchers who covered the rugged local terrain, came up empty.
