Sheriff Jeff Coffey (center), Detective Sgt. Robbie McMahan, and Deputy Joseph Owens catalogue evidence collected last Thursday three people were arrested on drug charges. – STEVEN LLOYD | THE STANDARD BANNER
Officers seized meth, heroin, cash, weapons, and stolen property after serving a search warrant at a Talbott residence Thursday afternoon, Sheriff Jeff Coffey reported.
Three women who live at 688 South Chucky Pike face drug-peddling and possession charges. The search warrant was the result of an ongoing investigation by the sheriff’s department, the Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force, White Pine Police Department, and Cocke County Sheriff’s Department.
