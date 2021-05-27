Connor Campbell earned a four-year S/ROTC Air Force scholarship to the University of Tennessee. Seated with Connor are his father, Jeff Campbell, and mother, Nicole Campbell. In back (left to right) are JROTC Lt. Colonel Gregory Stephens; USAF Colonel Fernando Martinez (Connor’s uncle); his grandfather, Leonard Campbell; JCHS Administrator Dr. Monty Sharp; grandfather Dan McPherson and JROTC Army Instructor Sergeant First Class Thomas Sims. – STEVEN LLOYD | THE STANDARD BANNER
Evan Ellison has received a four-year S/ROTC Air Force scholarship to the University of Tennessee. He is flanked by his parents, Sean and Emily Ellison. In back row (left to right) are LTC Gregory Stephens; Emerson Ellison (brother); JCHS Administrator Dr. Monty Sharp; Bureda White (grandmother); Wayne Ellison (grandfather) and SFC Thomas Sims. – STEVEN LLOYD | THE STANDARD BANNER
Lowell Stephens will be attending the United States Military Academy. He is flanked by his father, LTC Gregory Stephens and mother, Cassandra Stephens. In back are Dr. Monty Sharp and SFC Thomas Sims. – STEVEN LLOYD | THE STANDARD BANNER
Matthew Romines will be attending the United States Air Force Academy. He is pictured with (left to right) his mother, Brittney Romines; sister, Madelyn Romines; and father, Stephen Romines. In the back are LTC Gregory Stephens, Dr. Monty Sharp and SFC Thomas Sims. – STEVEN LLOYD | THE STANDARD BANNER
Zander Raycraft earned a four-yr S/ROTC Naval scholarship to attend Vanderbilt University. He is pictured with (left to right) LTC (R) Gregory Stephens, Dr. Monty Sharp and SFC (R) Thomas Sims. – STEVEN LLOYD | THE STANDARD BANNER
Five Jefferson County students who have been awarded four-year senior ROTC scholarships or service academy appointments were recently recognized for their hard work and dedication while in high school. All five will receive their bachelor’s degree and then be commissioned into the military as officers in the rank of Second Lieutenants (Army/Air Force) or Ensigns (Navy).
The Senior ROTC scholarships will pay for tuition for the four years while also providing over $3,500 for books. Additionally, these students will receive a monthly stipend which will total over $17,000 during their four years in school. Senior ROTC scholarships are very competitive, and are based on the academic, athletic, and leadership performance of students in high school. Between 5,000 and 7,000 students compete for these scholarships for each military branch, with less than 25 percent being awarded. Half of the scholarships awarded are three-year scholarships, so those that are awarded a four-year scholarship are in a very elite class.
