Five Jefferson County students who have been awarded four-year senior ROTC scholarships or service academy appointments were recently recognized for their hard work and dedication while in high school.  All five will receive their bachelor’s degree and then be commissioned into the military as officers in the rank of Second Lieutenants (Army/Air Force) or Ensigns (Navy).  

The Senior ROTC scholarships will pay for tuition for the four years while also providing over $3,500 for books. Additionally, these students will receive a monthly stipend which will total over $17,000 during their four years in school.  Senior ROTC scholarships are very competitive, and are based on the academic, athletic, and leadership performance of students in high school. Between 5,000 and 7,000 students compete for these scholarships for each military branch, with less than 25 percent being awarded. Half of the scholarships awarded are three-year scholarships, so those that are awarded a four-year scholarship are in a very elite class. 

