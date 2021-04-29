Jefferson County High Service-Learning students shared good words about the planet on Earth Day April 22, reading books with first grade students at Jefferson Elementary. Lani O’Conner’s class gave away books, pencils, and reusable water bottles to students, and read the book “The Berenstain Bears Don’t Pollute” to small groups.
Members of the second period Service-Learning class provided the Berenstain Bears book on pollution to every first grader at JES. They did this because they identified literacy as the focus of their class project this semester. Landon Fisher was the project leader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.