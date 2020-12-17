A graveside service with military honors was held yesterday afternoon for Norman Lane, a career law enforcement officer who served with distinction at several departments in the area.
A U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam, Lane worked for 30 years in law enforcement, retiring at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, where he was employed for over two decades. He also served at several local city police departments and in Gallatin, and worked for several years with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. During his time as a sergeant with the sheriff’s department, Lane handled its boat patrol duties on Douglas Lake.
