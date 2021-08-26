Jefferson City’s Industrial Development Board and Council have both recently signed off on the next stage of development on the new industrial property located between Chucky Pike and Odyssey Road.
To date, improvement costs for completed work on some 35 acres of land stand at $646,816.77. Jamie Carden, leader of McGill’s Knoxville office and project manager for the development, explained that the Summers Taylor bid of $508,782.50 was much lower than expected and afforded additional work that doubled potential plant sites up to four from the original plan for two pads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.