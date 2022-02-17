Shelter employees rescue dogs after owner’s death

Two of the 14 chihuahua mixes being rescued after the death of their owner peered out from the front door last week. Employees at the CARE animal shelter say they need donations to help care for the dogs, most of which will soon be available for adoption. – Submitted
Animal shelter employees were in the process yesterday of rescuing 14 dogs — most of them chihuahua mixes — at an unkempt Strawberry Plains residence after the death of their owner.
Shelter employee Mindy Hutcheson said CARE (Companion Animal Rescue and Education), the non-profit that operates the shelter, is in need of donations to help with care of the dogs, most of which will soon be adoptable.
